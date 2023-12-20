Open Menu

Mahira Khan Expresses Support For Yumna Khan Over Debut Film ‘Nayab’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2023 | 01:38 PM

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

Responding to Mahira Khan's supportive gesture, Yumna expressed her gratitude with a simple "Thank you."

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) In a show of solidarity, Mahira Khan, a prominent figure in Lollywood, has expressed her support for Yumna Zaidi as she embarks on her debut film, “Nayab”.

The renowned actress, known for her roles in “Raees” and “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” took to Instagram to extend her best wishes to Yumna Zaidi and the entire team behind "Nayab."

Mahira Khan's encouraging message follows the unveiling of the film's trailer on December 10. "Nayab" introduces us to a determined young woman with a passion for cricket, challenging societal norms that often underestimate women in sports. The storyline goes beyond Nayab's personal journey, addressing broader themes of gender bias and the challenges women face in non-traditional careers.

Responding to Mahira Khan's supportive gesture, Yumna expressed her gratitude with a simple "Thank you.

" This marks a significant moment in Yumna Zaidi's career as she ventures into the film industry with "Nayab."

The film's synopsis hints at a compelling coming-of-age narrative, intricately weaving together the protagonist's cricket aspirations, her brother's past, and the family's profound journey.

"Nayab" not only promises a heart-touching cinematic experience but also carries a message of motivation and encouragement, urging viewers to pursue their aspirations and passions boldly.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on January 26 next year, "Nayab" is anticipated to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and impactful performances. This marks a significant milestone in Yumna Zaidi's cinematic journey, and the film is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Related Topics

Cricket Film And Movies Sports Young Yumna Zaidi Mahira Khan January December Women Family Industry Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

44 minutes ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

2 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

2 hours ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

5 hours ago
Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

14 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

14 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

14 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

14 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

14 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

14 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz