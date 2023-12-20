Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

(@Abdulla99267510)

Responding to Mahira Khan's supportive gesture, Yumna expressed her gratitude with a simple "Thank you."

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) In a show of solidarity, Mahira Khan, a prominent figure in Lollywood, has expressed her support for Yumna Zaidi as she embarks on her debut film, “Nayab”.

The renowned actress, known for her roles in “Raees” and “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” took to Instagram to extend her best wishes to Yumna Zaidi and the entire team behind "Nayab."

Mahira Khan's encouraging message follows the unveiling of the film's trailer on December 10. "Nayab" introduces us to a determined young woman with a passion for cricket, challenging societal norms that often underestimate women in sports. The storyline goes beyond Nayab's personal journey, addressing broader themes of gender bias and the challenges women face in non-traditional careers.

" This marks a significant moment in Yumna Zaidi's career as she ventures into the film industry with "Nayab."

The film's synopsis hints at a compelling coming-of-age narrative, intricately weaving together the protagonist's cricket aspirations, her brother's past, and the family's profound journey.

"Nayab" not only promises a heart-touching cinematic experience but also carries a message of motivation and encouragement, urging viewers to pursue their aspirations and passions boldly.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on January 26 next year, "Nayab" is anticipated to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and impactful performances. This marks a significant milestone in Yumna Zaidi's cinematic journey, and the film is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers.