Open Menu

Mahira Khan Reacts To Afghans’ Exodus

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:17 PM

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

The actress has expressed sympathy for Afghan nationals who are leaving Pakistan owing to deporation orders issued to the illegal migrants.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on Tuesday displayed empathy towards Afghan nationals who are leaving Pakistan due to deportation orders issued to the illegal migrants.

The actress stressed that some of these individuals “are still in need of our kindness” and emphasized the importance of ongoing support from the Islamabad government, which has been a longstanding tradition.

Mahira Khan, who serves as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), shared her sentiments on Instagram.

She acknowledged that leaving one's home is not a choice, particularly for those who have been forced to flee.

In her post, she appeared wearing a UNHCR jacket and was surrounded by what appeared to be Afghan women.

The actress praised Pakistan's enduring tradition of extending hospitality to those in search of refuge, expressing her pride in the country's commitment to providing security to Afghan refugees for a long time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Mahira Khan Women Post From Government Refugee UNHCR Instagram

Recent Stories

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

59 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

1 hour ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

2 hours ago
 PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

3 hours ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

3 hours ago
Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

4 hours ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

4 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz