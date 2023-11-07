Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on Tuesday displayed empathy towards Afghan nationals who are leaving Pakistan due to deportation orders issued to the illegal migrants.

The actress stressed that some of these individuals “are still in need of our kindness” and emphasized the importance of ongoing support from the Islamabad government, which has been a longstanding tradition.

Mahira Khan, who serves as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), shared her sentiments on Instagram.

She acknowledged that leaving one's home is not a choice, particularly for those who have been forced to flee.

In her post, she appeared wearing a UNHCR jacket and was surrounded by what appeared to be Afghan women.

The actress praised Pakistan's enduring tradition of extending hospitality to those in search of refuge, expressing her pride in the country's commitment to providing security to Afghan refugees for a long time.