The leading star of "The Legend of Maula Jatt" dances on its premier.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2022) The video clip of the dance of Lollywood star Mahira Khan on the occasion of much-awaited premier of the film "The legend of Maula Jatt".has gone viral.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira Khan who performed the role of "Mukho" in the film the premier of which was held on Wednesday night.

The leading actress Mahira Khan was also spotted in the event was wearing a hot pink shimmery skirt with a tank top and she was looking adorably gorgeous.

In the video, the actress is spotted with joy on the special day of the premiere of her film.

The fans of the actress came up with the different views on the dance video.