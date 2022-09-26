(@Abdulla99267510)

The Raees actor aced the dance steps perfectly with Bilal Ashraf on the stage for Hum Awards 2022.

Toronto: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Lollwyood star Mahira Khan, Bilal AShraf, Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar presented amazing performances on the occasion of Hum Awards 2022 have stormed into the social media.



Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf have set the internet on fire as the social media users are sharing the clips of their dance.



Wrapped in sizzling red dress, the Humsafar star was looked stunning while Ashraf in black attire also grabbed the attention.



The energetic duo aced the steps perfectly at the stage while the killer dance moves of Mahira have gone viral on the social media within seconds.



In some other video clips, the Raees actor also is seen quite excited among the fans and friends.

