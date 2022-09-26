UrduPoint.com

Mahira Khan's Dance With Bilal Ashraf Storms Into Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Mahira Khan's dance with Bilal Ashraf storms into social media

The Raees actor aced the dance steps perfectly with Bilal Ashraf on the stage for Hum Awards 2022.

Toronto: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Lollwyood star Mahira Khan, Bilal AShraf, Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar presented amazing performances on the occasion of Hum Awards 2022 have stormed into the social media.


Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf have set the internet on fire as the social media users are sharing the clips of their dance.


Wrapped in sizzling red dress, the Humsafar star was looked stunning while Ashraf in black attire also grabbed the attention.


The energetic duo aced the steps perfectly at the stage while the killer dance moves of Mahira have gone viral on the social media within seconds.


In some other video clips, the Raees actor also is seen quite excited among the fans and friends.

Related Topics

Fire Internet Social Media Ali Zafar Mahira Khan Bilal Ashraf

Recent Stories

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

20 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both side ..

Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both sides makes it classic encounter

36 minutes ago
 GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

2 hours ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.