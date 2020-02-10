Marshall Curry Wins Short Film Oscar for 'The Neighbors' Window'

(@Aneesah05582539)

"The Neighbors' Window," a US movie directed by Marshall Curry, has won the Oscar for short film at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony

The film tells the story of a middle-aged woman a mother of three whose life is shaken up after a young couple moves into a nearby house.

Singer Elton John and songwriter Bernie Taupin received the best original song award for "(I'm Gonna) love Me Again" from the musical biopic "Rocketman." The award is John's first Oscar since winning the 1995 award for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from "The Lion King."

Roger Deakins, in turn, received the academy award for best cinematography for the war film, "1917." It was the second Oscar for the British cinematographer. Other nominees included "The Irishman," "Joker," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "The Lighthouse."

The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday.