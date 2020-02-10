UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marshall Curry Wins Short Film Oscar For 'The Neighbors' Window'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:24 PM

Marshall Curry Wins Short Film Oscar for 'The Neighbors' Window'

"The Neighbors' Window," a US movie directed by Marshall Curry, has won the Oscar for short film at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) "The Neighbors' Window," a US movie directed by Marshall Curry, has won the Oscar for short film at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.

The film tells the story of a middle-aged woman a mother of three whose life is shaken up after a young couple moves into a nearby house.

Singer Elton John and songwriter Bernie Taupin received the best original song award for "(I'm Gonna) love Me Again" from the musical biopic "Rocketman." The award is John's first Oscar since winning the 1995 award for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from "The Lion King."

Roger Deakins, in turn, received the academy award for best cinematography for the war film, "1917." It was the second Oscar for the British cinematographer. Other nominees included "The Irishman," "Joker," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "The Lighthouse."

The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Young Los Angeles Women Sunday Oscar From Best Love

Recent Stories

Chinese yuan weakens last week

9 seconds ago

SALU organizes lecture on title Struggle of Kashmi ..

10 seconds ago

Powerful circles decide to end PTI govt

36 minutes ago

Pakistani Band Soch’s Music featured in Bollywoo ..

49 minutes ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis believe that med ..

49 minutes ago

Airlines to maintain suspension of some China flig ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.