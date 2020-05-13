Meera is happy over return to Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she has witnessed embassy and consulate staff in Washington DC and New York City going out of the way to help her and other Pakistanis willing to go back to Pakistan.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) Popular film star Meera jee is happy over her return to Pakistan.

In a video message on Instagram, Meera said that she is very grateful to Pakistan Embassy and Consulate in Washington DC and New York for their efforts for her return back to Pakistan.

“I’m happy that I am going back to my homeland,” said Meera in the video message she had recorded at the airport.

The actress said that negative propaganda is done about the embassy and consulates in Washington DC and New York City but the staffers were working for everybody needed help to go back to Pakistan.

“There is so much propaganda even about the government. Please!,” she said.

She also said that the staffers at the consulates went out of the way to help her and others.

“I personally witnessed that these people go out of the way to help Pakistanis including me going back to homeland,” she added.

Soon after arrival in Pakistan, the actress would go into self-isolation.

Earlier, she had made special request to Prime Minister Imran Khan for help for her repatriation from the US as she was stuck there due to lockdown amid fears of Coronavirus.