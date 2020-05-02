Meera says Riskhi Kapoor wanted to work with her

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she met him in Bombay and UAE and he appreciated her work, with an advice that she should work with seniors or the best actors like her.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Lollywood actress Meera Jee shared a video and claimed that Indian veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had a wish to work with her.

The actress said that she met Riskhi Kapoor during shooting of film “Nazar” in Bombay and they spent good time together.

“His way of talking was very polite and friendly.

He was very kind and used to be available for help,” said Meera jee.

She said Rishi Kapoor appreciated her work and advised her to work with senior actors. The actress claimed that she met him again in Dubai where he expressed his wish to work with her and she also wanted to work with him.

Meera said she shocked to hear the sad news of his demise, saying that his death was an irreparable loss to film industry. He was a great artist, she added.