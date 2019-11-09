Mehwish Hayat terms Kartarpur opening as great milestone

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says Kartarpur opening is the evidence of Pakistanis' openness.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2019) Famous actress Mehwish Hayat said that opening of Kartarpur Corridor is an evidence of Pakistanis' openness.

Mehwish Hayat who got "Award of Excellence" said that Kartarpur Corrdior is a great milestone and reflection of true religous harmony.

The people created walls for hatred and not the bridges, said the actress.

She expressed these views on her twitter account.



The actress also wrote with hashtage of Kartarpur and Kartarpur2Khalistan.



In an historic move, Pakistan inaugurated Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims and allowed access to 5000 Sikh pilgrim every day.



On inaugural ceremony, Indian Punjab's CM Amrinder Singh, former Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol were the prominent figures among thousands of Sikh pilgrims.