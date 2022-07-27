Mehwish wishes to portray DC Comics’ wonder woman

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) Lollywood diva and recipient of Presidential award winner Mehwish Hayat seems as if she is wishing to portray DC Comics’ ‘Wonder Woman’.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Marvel actress had earlier posted earlier this week a fan-made edit that had the actor’s face morphed on the body of Gadot in her ‘Wonder Woman’ costume and wrote, “That’s a really kool edit,” she wrote in the caption.

In Ms Marvel, Mehwish had left her fans in awe with her stellar portrayal of Aisha. The fans liked her role with Ms Marvel and made interesting comments on her presence on the screen.