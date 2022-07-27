UrduPoint.com

Mehwish Wishes To Portray DC Comics’ Wonder Woman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Mehwish wishes to portray DC Comics’ wonder woman

The actress who had taken to Instagram stories seems as she is secretly want to fulfill her fans’ wish to happen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) Lollywood diva and recipient of Presidential award winner Mehwish Hayat seems as if she is wishing to portray DC Comics’ ‘Wonder Woman’.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Marvel actress had earlier posted earlier this week a fan-made edit that had the actor’s face morphed on the body of Gadot in her ‘Wonder Woman’ costume and wrote, “That’s a really kool edit,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress who has the iconic superheroine of DC on her bucket list is seemingly making the fans’ wish to happen. She had expressed her desire to play the Gal Gadot replacement by sharing a fan edit on her Instagram stories.

In Ms Marvel, Mehwish had left her fans in awe with her stellar portrayal of Aisha. The fans liked her role with Ms Marvel and made interesting comments on her presence on the screen.

