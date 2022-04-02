UrduPoint.com

Miley Cyrus Contracts COVID-19

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

The Pop star has informed her fans and friends that she has Covid now but it is definitely worth it.

California: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News April 2nd, 2022) Hollywood pop star Miley Cyrus fell sick as she contracted Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Hannah Montana’ star informed her fans about her health condition.

She wrote, “Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” .

She also said, “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,”

She informed the fans of missing out on an upcoming fundraiser which is ‘super important’ to her and friend Steven Tyler. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!”.

Related Topics

World Twitter Fine Tyler

Recent Stories

Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

11 minutes ago
 Russian National Guards Foil Plot to Bomb Aid Dist ..

Russian National Guards Foil Plot to Bomb Aid Distribution Site Near Kiev

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - ..

Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - Kremlin

11 minutes ago
 Money laundering: Court issues notice to Shehbaz o ..

Money laundering: Court issues notice to Shehbaz on plea for bail cancellation

11 minutes ago
 Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains Wit ..

Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains With Military Aid to Ukraine - KK ..

13 minutes ago
 Private schools registration drive program in KP e ..

Private schools registration drive program in KP ends

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.