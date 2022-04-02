Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pop star has informed her fans and friends that she has Covid now but it is definitely worth it.

Hollywood pop star Miley Cyrus fell sick as she contracted Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Hannah Montana’ star informed her fans about her health condition.

She wrote, “Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” .

She also said, “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,”

She informed the fans of missing out on an upcoming fundraiser which is ‘super important’ to her and friend Steven Tyler. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!”.