(@Abdulla99267510)

Sonia Ahmed, who leads both "Miss Pakistan World" and "Miss Pakistan Universal," thinks it's important to have more titles in Pakistan's pageant world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2023) The world of Pakistani beauty pageants saw a big change in 2022 when "Miss Pakistan Universal" made its debut. This new competition was born because of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its main goal was to make sure that there are more opportunities for recognizing the talents of Pakistani women. This was meant to work together with the long-running "Miss Pakistan World" pageant. "Miss Pakistan World" started back in 2002 in Ottawa, Canada, then moved to Toronto, and finally found its home in Lahore.

It's known as the oldest pageant in Pakistan. "Miss Pakistan Universal" was created because there was a growing demand for chances to compete in international pageants. It was clear that having just one title was not enough for all the talented women. So, along with "Miss Pakistan Universal," they introduced more titles like "Miss Pakistan Global," "Mrs. Pakistan Universal," and "Ms. Pakistan Universe." This was a big expansion of the pageant world in Pakistan beyond "Miss Pakistan World," "Mrs. Pakistan World," and "Ms. Pakistan World."

Now, the "Miss Pakistan Universal" pageant happens every year in Lahore, Pakistan. The very first "Miss Pakistan Universal" was Dr. Shafaq Akhtar from Lahore in 2022.

Then, in 2023, Dr. Kapotaqkhy Chanchala from Karachi won the title. These winners have had the chance to represent Pakistan in different international pageants. They went to places like Sri Lanka, Egypt, Cambodia, Turkey, and Vietnam to compete. This not only makes Pakistan more famous in the world of pageants but also gives talented people more chances to show their skills on the global stage.

Sonia Ahmed, who leads both "Miss Pakistan World" and "Miss Pakistan Universal," thinks it's important to have more titles in Pakistan's pageant world. She says there are more than 30 international pageants every year, and some are big, while others are smaller. The more countries take part, the more famous the pageant is. Sonia Ahmed has a plan to get the winners ready for these big international pageants. She starts by sending them to smaller pageants to learn.

After they get some experience, they can compete in the big ones. Some contestants even get help from pageant coaches. Sonia Ahmed knows that the pageant world in Pakistan is still growing, so this step-by-step approach works well.

She says it's important for the contestants to know everything about pageants, both the theory and the real experience from live pageants. That's how they get ready to shine in the big competitions.