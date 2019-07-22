Mohsin Abbas Haider reacts to domestic abuse allegations by wife

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says these are the scars she got after she fell from stairs.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider has reacted to domestic abuse allegations levelled against him by his wife Fatima Sohail.

Addressing a press conference while taking oath on Quran, he said that the pictures his wife showed were of 2018.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household where we don’t ruin our women’s honour, he said.

Mohsin Abbas explained that his marriage happened in a heat of moment when Fatima arrived on her mother’s death and I preferred her over my six-year old fiancé. We both realised multiple times that we are not compatible but still we went on to marry, he added.

Few days after marriage, I began to find out about her lies, including going out without my permission and being in the company of those even her father did not like.

Despite her faults, I used to go to her (with flowers) to bring her back home. She would tell incomplete details to her parents. When I would talk to them, her father also used to get surprised, he said.

I would consider this marriage as a four-year separation as we never lived together. During our separation, one night a woman was screaming outside my house.

I did not open the door as it would have created a drama but she mad the cab driver break the door. She said that she would not leave him alone until he puts a property in her name.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence against her wife's allegations of me wanting to run away from baby's responsibility.

About the pictures of bruises, he said, “These are the bruises she got after she fell from stairs. He invited his wife to show her recent marks, adding that she is neither going to the police station nor did he submit her medical report,” he said.

Fatima Sohail had in a social media post shared how Mohsin Abbas Haider used to abuse her physically.

"On 26th Nov 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started Beating me. I was pregnant at that time! He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face & threw me on the wall," she alleged.

"I was brutally beaten by my husband. My caretaker!

Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock & not file a complaint.

I was able to get my ultra sound where the sight of relief was that my baby was not harmed!" she added.

Societal Pressure or my own confidence. I do not know but I decided to make my marriage work for my own child, she added.

"On 20th May 2019 I was blessed with a beautiful boy. I had a surgery due to complication. While I was in operation theater in Lahore, my husband was in Karachi sleeping with his GF, Nazish Jehangir, an emerging model/actor. He later posts depressing statuses to get public attention. My family stood with me but my better half chose not to," she said.

The wife went on to say Mohsin visited after 2 days of delivery just to take images and gain some publicity.

He did not bother to check on his son. It was only a drama for social appreciation, she added.

"On 17th July, I went to Mohsin's Home & asked him to take our son's responsibility where he started beating me again! He refused to do anything for his son!

She said that she is posting this to tell this to all the girls to look at her.

"Societal Pressure or not but there is a limit to put a full stop!

No one else will do it except us for ourselves. I have no idea how I will raise my child on my own ...but I know Allah will help me! I had enough of verbal & physical abuse. I had enough of Divorce threats! Enough!" she wrote.