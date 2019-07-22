Mohsin Abbas lied on oath, Fatima Sohail’s sister shares conversation with policeman

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Fatima Sohail had in a social media post shared how her husband Mohsin Abbas Haider used to abuse her.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) The sister of Fatima Sohail, actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife who alleged him of domestic abuse, has shared a telephonic conversation between her and a police officer.

Ayesha Sohail, who is also a TV anchor, claimed that Mohsin Abbas lied on oath in his Sunday’s press conference.

In his press conference, Mohsin Abbas had said that he was coming straight from the police station.

However, Ayesha Sohail shared her conversation with the police officer who denied that Mohsin Abbas had come to the police station.

In her telephonic conversation, Ayesha asks the police officer that Mohsin Abbas had claimed on oath that he had gone to police station, is this true?

To which, the police officer said that Mohsin never came to the police station.

I have been calling him for so long asking him to come to the police station but he has not come so far, the policeman is recording as saying. He said that he informed the SP and SSP in this regard as well.

The police officer said that the CCTV footage of the police station can confirm this but the footage is with the IG office. It is not in my hands to check or delete the video, he said.

The policeman however said that Mohsin Abbas had sent his statement and he has informed the SP and SSP about it.

"On 26th Nov 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started Beating me. I was pregnant at that time! He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face & threw me on the wall," she alleged.

Sharing pictures of bruises, she said, "I was brutally beaten by my husband. My caretaker! Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case.

I needed some time to digest the shock & not file a complaint. I was able to get my ultra sound where the sight of relief was that my baby was not harmed!"

"On 20th May 2019 I was blessed with a beautiful boy. I had a surgery due to complication. While I was in operation theater in Lahore, my husband was in Karachi sleeping with his GF, Nazish Jehangir, an emerging model/actor. He later posts depressing statuses to get public attention. My family stood with me but my better half chose not to," she said.

The wife went on to say Mohsin visited after 2 days of delivery just to take images and gain some publicity.

He did not bother to check on his son. It was only a drama for social appreciation, she added.

"On 17th July, I went to Mohsin's Home & asked him to take our son's responsibility where he started beating me again! He refused to do anything for his son," she claimed.

Mohsin Abbas has denied all these allegations.

Addressing a press conference while taking oath on Quran, he said that the pictures his wife showed were of 2018.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household where we don’t ruin our women’s honour, he said.

During our separation, one night a woman was screaming outside my house.

"I did not open the door as it would have created a drama but she mad the cab driver break the door. She said that she would not leave him alone until he puts a property in her name," he said.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence against her wife's allegations of me wanting to run away from baby's responsibility.

About the pictures of bruises, he said, “These are the bruises she got after she fell from stairs. He invited his wife to show her recent marks, adding that she is neither going to the police station nor did he submit her medical report,” he said.