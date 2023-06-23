Open Menu

Naimal Khawar Extends Birthday Wishes To Hamza Ali Abbassi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

The actress hasshared a cute photo of them together, accompanied by a red heart on the special day of her life partner.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) Naimal Khawar expressed extreme happiness and wished happy birth day to her life partner Hamza Ali Abbassi, calling him a beautiful human being.

The actress shared a cute photo of them together, accompanied by a red heart.

Hamza's elder sister, Fazeela Abbassi, went a step further and created a video montage showcasing his acting avatars, childhood pictures, and family portraits. In an emotional tribute, she mentioned that Hamza occupies a special place in her heart, along with their other siblings.

Fazeela described their bond as inseparable, stating that they are like two souls split in two bodies, walking on four legs.

She praised Hamza's humility and mentioned how he has become an inspiration to millions of people.

Earlier, Hamza Ali Abbassi announced his return to the small screen with the upcoming project titled "Jaan-e-Jahan." He shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement about the captivating world of the project. The drama series, written by Rida Bilal and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

Hamza's birthday was marked by heartfelt wishes from his loved ones, showcasing the admiration and affection he receives from his wife and sister.

