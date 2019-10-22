Nicki Minaj walks down the aisle in a surprise wedding ceremony

(@Aneesah05582539)

Nicki Minaj revealed that she has taken the plunge and tied the knot with Kenneth Petty in a surprise wedding

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Nicki Minaj revealed that she has taken the plunge and tied the knot with Kenneth Petty in a surprise wedding.An excited Minaj took to Instagram to reveal that she has said I do' to rapper and boyfriend Petty after they successfully obtained a marriage license at a Beverly Hills Courthouse in late July.The songstress announced the news with a video clip that showcased matching "Mr.

and Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10.

21.19," she captioned the post with a bride and groom emoji..A few days ago, Minaj had caused internet users to believe she will be walking down the aisle soon with her boyfriend who she lovingly addresses as husband.Minaj made her relationship with Petty Instagram-official in December and changed her Twitter name to Mrs.

Petty in August and tweeted about feeling "unconditionally loved" in September.She had even said that she is retiring from music and her career to start a family."I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted in September. "I know you guys are happy now."