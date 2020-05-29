UrduPoint.com
Nida Yasir And Her Husband Yasir Nawaz Test Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:28 PM

Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz test positive for Coronavirus

The TV star has asked fans to pray for their early recovery from the deadly virus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz tested positive for deadly coronavirus here on Friday.

Both who are known tv personalities asked their fans to pray for their early recovery from the deadly virus.

“We are fine Alhumdullilah, but tested positive. Isolated.

Our boys are fine they are negative. Please pray for us,” said Nida Yasir in an exciting way.

Coronavirus cases were sharply increasing in different parts of the country at the moment when the country was going to be reopen once again. The latest reports said that at least eight doctors succumbed to the virus.

