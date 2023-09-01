Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression struggles

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) Renowned Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari recently extended her heartfelt advice and spiritual support to her colleague, superstar Mahira Khan, who candidly shared her ongoing battle with depression during a recent interview. In the revealing conversation, Mahira disclosed that she has been relying on anti-depressant medication for the past six years.

Mahira Khan recounted the onset of her mental health struggles, which coincided with the release of the film "Raees." She confessed that the pressures stemming from both Pakistan and India during the film's promotion took a severe toll on her mental well-being, marking the beginning of her reliance on anti-depressants.

It's worth noting that Mahira Khan had shared the screen with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees," a venture that brought immense attention and scrutiny.

Responding to Mahira's candid revelations, Noor Bukhari offered her wisdom and spiritual guidance. She encouraged Mahira to seek solace and strength in a higher power, stating, "In moments of despair, one often finds themselves distanced from the divine. It is imperative to reconnect with Allah immediately."

Noor further emphasized the importance of heeding the call of the Almighty and making positive changes in one's life to attain spiritual peace. She concluded her message by offering heartfelt prayers, saying, "May Allah alleviate your suffering." Notably, Noor Bukhari has chosen to depart from the entertainment industry, focusing on her spiritual journey.