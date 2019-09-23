UrduPoint.com
Noor Jahan's Actual Date Is Sept 23, 1926, Says Anila Ijaz

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:27 PM

Noor Jahan's actual date is Sept 23, 1926, says Anila Ijaz

Anila Ijaz, the youngest daughter of the Queen of Melody Madam Noor Jahan, on Monday said that the actual date of birth of her late mother was September 23,1926 in Kasur.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Anila Ijaz, the youngest daughter of the Queen of Melody Madam Noor Jahan, on Monday said that the actual date of birth of her late mother was September 23,1926 in Kasur.

Talking to a private news channel she said people loved and respected her mother.

"When I was living abroad people used to call me to confirm her birthday to arrange programmes to give tribute to departed soul of a great singer," she added.

She shared that Madam Noor Jahan had seen tough times while making a career in this industry that is why she did not allow her daughters to adopt singing or acting as a profession, Zil-e-Huma entered in this field after getting hitched for many years, she added.

"My mother had a great passion for music, while she supported many deserving families financially", she said.

Madam Noor Jahan has a multi-talented personality, many people did not know that she could write poetry, she said.

Anila Ijaz is a painter and soon will launch exhibition of her creations over the theme of Madam Noor Jahan to show the entire years from the beginning to the death of her late mother in Karachi, later the exhibition would move Lahore, she said.

