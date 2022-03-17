UrduPoint.com

Picture Of Indian Actor Sanjay Dutt With Pervez Musharraf Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2022 | 05:06 PM

Picture of Indian Actor Sanjay Dutt with Pervez Musharraf goes viral

PML-N senior leader and former AJK minister Mushtaq Minhas have sharaed the photo through his Twitter account.

(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2022) A picture of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt meeting with Pakistan former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf is making rounds on social media.

Taking to Twitter, senior PML-N leader and former AJK minister Mushtaq Minhas also shared the same photo, triggering a new debate.

There are different suggestions on the social media now about the meeting of former military ruler and Sanjay Dutt that it took place at a gym in a Gulf state. But it could not be confirmed independently.

The picture shows former president who is living in Dubai is seen in a wheelchair while Dutt is indicating towards something. However, neither Pervez Musharraf and nor Sanjay Dutt shared the pictre from their official accounts and no statement was issued in this regard by the either side.

