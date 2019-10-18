UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pictures Of Hamza Ali Abbasi's Lookalike Take Social Media By Storm

Chand Sahkeel 27 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Pictures of Hamza Ali Abbasi's lookalike take social media by storm

The pictures of Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi's lookalike have taken the social media by storm

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) - The pictures of Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi's lookalike have taken the social media by storm.Yasir Ammar, a Mianwali resident, has similar face features as that of Hamza Ali Abbasi and the netizens are really getting surprised after seeing his photos.Yasir has worked in drama serial Log Kia Kahain Gay' and wants to make his name in the showbiz industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Storm Showbiz Social Media Gay Mianwali Hamza Ali Abbasi Industry Kia

Recent Stories

PM’s focal person on polio Baber Ata bin Ata res ..

9 minutes ago

1.8 kg hashish seized, accused arrested in Sargodh ..

29 seconds ago

Puigdemont Appears Before Belgian Authorities Afte ..

31 seconds ago

Barcelona and Madrid told to agree new Clasico dat ..

32 seconds ago

Ex-Sanitary inspector arrested in Sargodha

35 seconds ago

Over Rs44 billion released for Kashmir Affairs, GB ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.