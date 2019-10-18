The pictures of Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi's lookalike have taken the social media by storm

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) - The pictures of Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi's lookalike have taken the social media by storm.Yasir Ammar, a Mianwali resident, has similar face features as that of Hamza Ali Abbasi and the netizens are really getting surprised after seeing his photos.Yasir has worked in drama serial Log Kia Kahain Gay' and wants to make his name in the showbiz industry.