PNCA To Hold Musical Evening Titled "Khumariyaan" On Feb 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would hold instrumental musical evening titled " Khumariyaan" on February 19 for the people of twin cities to provide them with a relaxing and enthralling evening.

According to an official, a band from KPK would�perform in the evening and entertain the music lovers with their melodious performance and note-perfect singing.

������He said that PNCA has been holding these musical series for long, an effort to keep sufi, folk and traditional music alive.

He said that PNCA was working hard for revival of all form of music.

�����Strict COVID-19 SOPs would be followed and no entry would be allowed without a mask,he added.