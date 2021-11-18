UrduPoint.com

Preity Zinta, Gene Welcome Twins Via Surrogacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

Preity Zinta, Gene welcome twins via surrogacy

The coupe has named their newly born children as Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) Preity G Zinta and Gene Goodenough on Thursday surprised their fans as they announced birth of their twins.

The couple welcomed Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough via surrogacy.

Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood actress said, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today.

Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,”.

In another tweet, she wrote, “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia,”.

More Stories From Showbiz

