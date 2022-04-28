Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan for Sadqay Tumhare

(@Abdulla99267510)

The writer's reaction comes after Mahira Khan shared her role in drama serial Sadqay Tumhare.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) Popular drama writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is very angry with Bollywood actress Mahira Khan.

He has expressed his anger by making a tweet regarding Mahira Khan's casting in drama serial "Sadqay Tumhare".

The 59-year-old writer wrote, “I ll always curse on me for the sin I committed by casting her in a very sacred role in my Sadqay Tumhare.”

The reaction of the writer came after Superstar actor took to Instagram and shared her role from drama serial Sadqay Tumhare, based on the real life love story of Khalil Ur Rehman, in which she portrayed the role of Shanno.

“Aaj sadqay yaaad aaaya,” she captioned the videos.

Earlier, the writer had also shared the old tweet of Mahira Khan in which she had bashed Qamar for verbally abusing human rights activist Marvi Sirmed on national television in March 2020.

Khalil Ur Rehman tweeted, “Ye hai iss aurat ka wo tweet jo iss ne Marvi Sarmad k sath honay walay incident k aglay din KIA tha (This is a tweet by Mahira which she posted after the Marvi Sirmed incident)”

He said he had huge respect for the actress but lost all that after her tweet against him.