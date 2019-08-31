Qandeel murder case: 2 more witnesses record statements

(@Aneesah05582539)

The trial court, hearing the murder case of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, recorded statements of two more witnesses on Saturday

Five accused, allegedly involved in the murder case, namely Qadeel's brother Waseem, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit, Mufti Abdul Qavi and Zafar, appeared before the court.

Four witnesses from the prosecution side including her parents have deviated from their previous statements, which they had recorded to the police under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 2 to record statements of more witnesses.