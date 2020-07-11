UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruby Anum Suffers Hearts Attack

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:58 PM

Ruby Anum suffers hearts attack

The family says the artist has been in ICU at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and has asked fans to pray for her good health and swift recovery.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2020) Punjabi comedian and actress Ruby Anum hospitalized after she suffered heart attack here on Saturday.

According to the family, Ruby Anum suffered heart attak when she was at home in Lahore and was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology where she was transferred to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after first and running tests.

“Please pray for early recovery of Ruby,” Azhar Iqbal Butt—the husband of the actress, appealed to her fans.

“She was immediately shifted to hospital soon after she suffered pain in heart,” he further said.

Ruby Anum is known stage artist who regularly appears in different tv shows. She devoted her entire life to theatre and art.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Family TV Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mongolia on ..

15 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif says federal govt is not serious in ..

17 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for inquiry against contractor ..

12 minutes ago

Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed to captain in two-day ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges world community to forestall ..

12 minutes ago

Ajmal Wazir de-notified as KP CM's advisor on Info ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.