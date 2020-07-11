Ruby Anum suffers hearts attack

(@fidahassanain)

The family says the artist has been in ICU at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and has asked fans to pray for her good health and swift recovery.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2020) Punjabi comedian and actress Ruby Anum hospitalized after she suffered heart attack here on Saturday.

According to the family, Ruby Anum suffered heart attak when she was at home in Lahore and was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology where she was transferred to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after first and running tests.

“Please pray for early recovery of Ruby,” Azhar Iqbal Butt—the husband of the actress, appealed to her fans.

“She was immediately shifted to hospital soon after she suffered pain in heart,” he further said.

Ruby Anum is known stage artist who regularly appears in different tv shows. She devoted her entire life to theatre and art.