Saba Qamar signs another film after 'Kamli'

Pakistan's gorgeous actress Saba Qamar, who wrapped up shooting of Sarmad Khoosat's directorial film Kamli, has signed another movie

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Pakistan's gorgeous actress Saba Qamar, who wrapped up shooting of Sarmad Khoosat's directorial film Kamli, has signed another movie.According to a Pakistani cinema web portal, the Hindi Medium actress will be in the lead role opposite Syed Jibran, who will be making his film debut with this movie.

The film will be produced jointly by Jameel Baig and Hasan Zia under the banners of Jameel Baig Films and Mastermind Production.However, the name and story of the film written by Mohsin Ali is yet to be released.Saba Qamar was last seen on the big screen in Pakistan in Lahore Se Aagey.

The actress next movieKamli is expected to be released on Eid 2020.