Saheefa Jabbar Condemns Violence In Dramas, Mental Health Neglect
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:24 PM
The actress and model has questioned the necessity of depicting such violence in every script, and advocated for alternatives.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Saheefa Jabbar, a model and actress, expressed dismay over the persistent portrayal of women enduring violence in every drama.
“In each production, women are subjected to at least one slap,” she stated during a local tv show appearance.
Jabbar questioned the necessity of depicting such violence in every script, and advocated for alternatives.
Citing a trend of unoriginal scripts, she highlighted that contemporary dramas lack innovation, perpetuating violence against women.
Over the past four years, she disclosed rejecting more than 25 scripts due to their unsupportive nature.
Discussing mental health, Jabbar emphasized the lack of seriousness among people regarding their mental illnesses. She criticized the high fees charged by mental health practitioners in Pakistan, making treatment inaccessible for many.
In light of these challenges, Jabbar stressed the role of showbiz personalities, social media influencers, and celebrities in offering guidance and promoting awareness about mental health issues.
