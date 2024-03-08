Open Menu

Saheefa Jabbar Condemns Violence In Dramas, Mental Health Neglect

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:24 PM

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect  

The actress and model has questioned the necessity of depicting such violence in every script, and advocated for alternatives.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Saheefa Jabbar, a model and actress, expressed dismay over the persistent portrayal of women enduring violence in every drama.

“In each production, women are subjected to at least one slap,” she stated during a local tv show appearance.

Jabbar questioned the necessity of depicting such violence in every script, and advocated for alternatives.

Citing a trend of unoriginal scripts, she highlighted that contemporary dramas lack innovation, perpetuating violence against women.

Over the past four years, she disclosed rejecting more than 25 scripts due to their unsupportive nature.

Discussing mental health, Jabbar emphasized the lack of seriousness among people regarding their mental illnesses. She criticized the high fees charged by mental health practitioners in Pakistan, making treatment inaccessible for many.

In light of these challenges, Jabbar stressed the role of showbiz personalities, social media influencers, and celebrities in offering guidance and promoting awareness about mental health issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Showbiz Social Media Women TV

Recent Stories

Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to ..

Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..

5 minutes ago
 This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team ..

This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..

6 minutes ago
 PCB to appoint permanent security officer for nati ..

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

2 hours ago
 PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

2 hours ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

2 hours ago
 International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

2 hours ago
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

3 hours ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

4 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

4 hours ago
 UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz