Salena Gomez’s Brand ‘Rarebeauty’ Is Likely To Be Launched In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

Salena Gomez’s brand ‘Rarebeauty’ is likely to be launched in Pakistan

The actress’ brand has responded in affirmative when asked whether the brand will be launched in Pakistan too.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) There is a good news for all makeup lovers as Salena Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty is likely to be launched in Pakistan soon.

Taking to Instagram, Salena Gomze made the announcement that her brand Rare Beauty was being launched in different countries including German, France and middle East on July 1, 2021.

Pakistan was not mentioned there in the list. However, a social media user asked about Pakistan to which the brand replied that they working to get there soon.

"What about Pakistan?" they asked. "Working to get there soon," the brand replied.

The actress and singer had earlier filed a trademark for ‘Salena Gomez’ on July 11, 2019 for a number of beauty products.

More Stories From Showbiz

