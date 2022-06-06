UrduPoint.com

Salman Khan's Security Tightened After Threat Letter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

The father of actor on June 5 received threat letter from the place where he daily sits after jogging in the morning.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) Bollywood star Salman Khan's security has been tightened after a threat letter received on Sunday.

The latest reports said that Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received threat letter on June 5.

Following the threat, the local police lodged an FIR against those behind it.

A few days ago Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was killed allegedly by the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"The father of Salman Khan found letter on a bench where he daily sits after jogging in the morning," said the police.

They said that “an unsigned letter issuing threats to the actor” was found near Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade yesterday. The investigation is under way.

Salman Khan who attended the grand IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi is back to tinsel town.

He would be seen soon in movies including Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

