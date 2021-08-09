Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud  

,

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her mom Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud case in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Indian media reports, FIRs were registered against Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty at two different police stations in Lucknow. Police started investigation against Shilpa and her mother in both cases.

A team of investigators is likely to visit Mumbai toinvestigate Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case. The Reports said that Shilpa ran a wellness chain where her mother was a director and she herself was the chairman of the company. The FIRs stated that the Bollywood actress and her mom took millions from two people to open a branch of the wellness centre. The promise, however, was not fulfilled. A questionnaire was sent to Shilpa Shetty and her mother, said the police.