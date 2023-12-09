Open Menu

Sophie Turner's New Romance Post Joe Jonas Split

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2023 | 03:19 PM

Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

The "Game of Thrones" star, 27, was spotted during an intimate evening stroll with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, also known as Perry.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2023) Hollywood actress Sophie Turner appeared to have embarked on a new romantic journey after her divorce from singer Joe Jonas.

The "Game of Thrones" star, 27, was spotted during an intimate evening stroll with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, also known as Perry, suggesting a potential new relationship.

According to reports from a foreign publication, Turner and Perry, 29, were seen engaging in public displays of affection, subtly confirming the speculation surrounding their romance.

Perry, a media empire heir with a family net worth exceeding £224 million, recently ended his relationship with model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, 34, who tied the knot twice in 2019 after dating since 2016, officially filed for divorce in September this year.

The news was confirmed through a joint statement on their social media platforms, marking the end of their four-year marriage.

Turner shares two daughters with ex-husband Jonas – Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, aged 1.

Amidst the challenges of their respective breakups, both Turner and Pearson are said to have found solace in each other's company, igniting further interest in their evolving relationship.

Related Topics

Social Media Company Marriage Divorce Greece Denmark Sophie Turner September 2016 2019 Family Media From Million

Recent Stories

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz ind ..

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz industry

1 hour ago
 Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Faj ..

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ held at Pabbi

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

3 hours ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

17 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

17 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

17 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz