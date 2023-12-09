(@Abdulla99267510)

The "Game of Thrones" star, 27, was spotted during an intimate evening stroll with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, also known as Perry.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2023) Hollywood actress Sophie Turner appeared to have embarked on a new romantic journey after her divorce from singer Joe Jonas.

The "Game of Thrones" star, 27, was spotted during an intimate evening stroll with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, also known as Perry, suggesting a potential new relationship.

According to reports from a foreign publication, Turner and Perry, 29, were seen engaging in public displays of affection, subtly confirming the speculation surrounding their romance.

Perry, a media empire heir with a family net worth exceeding £224 million, recently ended his relationship with model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, 34, who tied the knot twice in 2019 after dating since 2016, officially filed for divorce in September this year.

The news was confirmed through a joint statement on their social media platforms, marking the end of their four-year marriage.

Turner shares two daughters with ex-husband Jonas – Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, aged 1.

Amidst the challenges of their respective breakups, both Turner and Pearson are said to have found solace in each other's company, igniting further interest in their evolving relationship.