UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:26 PM

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019, giving the country its second title in in three years in a pageant that also saw strong showings from contestants from Puerto Rico and Mexico

ATLANDA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019, giving the country its second title in in three years in a pageant that also saw strong showings from contestants from Puerto Rico and Mexico.Tunzi, a 26-year-old gender violence activist, said she was forced to abandon her studies for a year because of her family's economic difficulties, but her modeling work allowed her to continue her education.

She studied public relations at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.When asked during Sunday's contest what it is most important to teach young girls today, Tunzi said leadership, unleashing a standing ovation at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

She said she grew up in a world where women who looked like her were not seen as beautiful.

It is time for this to end, she said.Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson was elected first finalist, and Miss Mexico Sofia Aragon second. She said she grew up in a world where women who looked like her were not seen as beautiful.

It is time for this to end, she said.Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson was elected first finalist, and Miss Mexico Sofia Aragon second.Tunzi's triumph is the second for South Africa in Miss Universe. South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned in 2017.A total of 90 countries participated in this year's contest, which was hosted by Steve Harvey.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Young Sofia Anderson Madison Tyler Atlanta Georgia South Africa Mexico Women Sunday 2017 2019 Family From

Recent Stories

Russia Closed Discussions of Payments to Estonia f ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Ukraine to Continue Gas Talks Bilaterally ..

1 minute ago

BEOE to set up 4 more protectorate offices in diff ..

1 minute ago

Netflix dominates Golden Globes noms as Marriage S ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro signs Hollywood m ..

8 minutes ago

DPR Ready for Direct Dialogue With Kiev - DPR Head ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.