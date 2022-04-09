,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood actress says Looks like the Supreme Court of Pakistan stood up for its country and citizens and not their government so apparently it is possible.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) Indian actor Swara Bhaskar has praised Supreme Court of Pakistan for nullifying the ruling of deputy speaker and restoring the National Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Bhaskar said that Supreme Court of Pakistan stood up for its country and citizens and not their government, so that decision showed that apparently it was possible.

She wrote, “Looks like the Supreme Court of #Pakistan stood up for its country and citizens and not their government.

. so apparently it is possible. Sigh!,”.

A Supreme Court five-member larger bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict and restored the National Assembly by declaring the ruling of the NA speaker as null and void.

The apex court ordered NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30 am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.