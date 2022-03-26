UrduPoint.com

Taapsee Pannu Likes The Kashmir Files

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Taapsee Pannu likes The Kashmir Files

The actress says The Kashmir Files has evoked emotional side in a lot of people and hence it helps them connect and receive a film in a certain way.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2022) Popular actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday liked the recently released The Kashmir Files.

Taapsee Pannu said The Kashmir Files evoked emotional side in a lot of people and hence it helped them connect and receive a film in a certain way.

She said it was totally subjective and right, pointing out that there was no film under the sun that had had 100% approval from 100% audience.

Taapsee said, "It will differ from film to film,".

She was of the view that she saw the numbers. She was more of an optimistic person adding that whatever might be the reason, however, it happened, the fact was that it happened.

The actress went on to say, "I remember texting one of my producers saying 'So this proves you don't have to get scared by how big your film is, if it's good people will watch it.

If a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers it can’t be a bad film."

She further added, " You can question the intention of people, the means, and all of that. That’s subjective. You have a right to have an opinion. But the fact that it's good that's why eventually it's lasting that long. It can't be a bad film for it to last that long. That's the fact."

The film was directed by Vivek Agnihotri, ifeaturing Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.

It was about the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s from the Kashmir Valley.

