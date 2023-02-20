UrduPoint.com

Teaser Of “Heeramandi” Stuns Fans On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social media

Bhansali’s Netflix debut series is all about love, betrayal, succession and politics in Kothas of Heeramandi—a pre-Independent red light area in Lahore.  

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2023) The Teaser of Bhansali’s Netflix series, “Heeramandi” surfaced on Twitter stunned everyone.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix made the announcement.

It wrote, “Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful world of #Heeramandi 💫 Coming soon!,”.

The big Bollywood stars including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Ali and Sharmin Segal have been seen performing the leading roles.

The Teaser says , “Sanjay Leela Bhansali welcomes you to the world where courtesans were the queens.”

Sanjay announced in 2021 that he was working on this project which is all about courtesans and the hidden cultural realities of Heeramandi, a red-light area, during the pre-partition.

It is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises Bhansali's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

Bhansali has numerous projects on his credit including Devdaas, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi and his work is admired all over the world.

Talking about Heeramandi, Bhansali said, "it is an important milestone in my career journey. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world,”.

