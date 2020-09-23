UrduPoint.com
Wuhan Holds International Drama Season Event

The Seventh Wuhan International Drama Season kicked off on Tuesday night in the central Chinese city, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Seventh Wuhan International Drama Season kicked off on Tuesday night in the central Chinese city, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The three-month event will showcase 33 drama works from eight countries, including China, Britain, France, and Russia. It will also feature modern drama, children's plays, puppetry, concerts, and other varieties.

Organizers said some of the shows will be in the open air, in a bid to break the traditional way of performing and promote good works outside of theaters.

According to the requirements of epidemic prevention and control work, all audiences will have to enter with their real Names, and anti-epidemic staff will get access for free.

The event was held for the first time in 2014. Since then, more than 150 works from over 20 countries have been presented, attracting some 100,000 audience members.

More Stories From Showbiz

