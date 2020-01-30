UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zahid Ahmed Confirms Debut Film Opposite Saba Qamar

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Zahid Ahmed confirms debut film opposite Saba Qamar

Zahid Ahmed has mostly impressed viewers with his unconventional roles and brilliant performances on television, including drama serials Besharam, Daldal, Visaal and the most recently concluded Ishq Zahe Naseeb.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Zahid Ahmed has mostly impressed viewers with his unconventional roles and brilliant performances on television, including drama serials Besharam, Daldal, Visaal and the most recently concluded Ishq Zahe Naseeb.

In the latter he characterised Sameer-Sameera, a person with Dissociative Identity Disorder while one can catch him in ongoing drama serial Mein Na Janoo in which he essays the role of a blind man, Nain.Finally making his film debut, Zahid is all set to star in an upcoming film opposite Saba Qamar; the two have worked together in Besharam, amongst other projects, and share good chemistry.Confirming the news in an exclusive conversation with Instep, Zahid shared, "It's a light hearted comedy perfect for family entertainment.

Saba and my characters have a similar chemistry as seen before in Besharam but are much more fun and enjoyable; worthy of cinema. I am very excited for my official debut on the silver screen and couldn't be happier about it being with Saba."Earlier on, Zahid was supposed to be making his big screen debut with Sohail Javed's film Sorry - A love Story, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Aamina Sheikh.Written by Mohsin Ali and directed by Saqib Khan, this untitled film will be produced by Hassan Zia and Jamil Baig.

Watch this space for more exclusive details on the film.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Nain Man Aamina Sheikh Silver Family TV All Share Love

Recent Stories

Murderer awarded death sentence and Rs 400,000 fin ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russ ..

10 minutes ago

Muneeba Ali determined to execute her plans in T20 ..

12 minutes ago

Airlines to cut, suspend some Chinese routes amid ..

10 minutes ago

French national critical after avalanche at Japan ..

10 minutes ago

I had visited many A class dispensary far flung a ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.