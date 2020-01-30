Zahid Ahmed confirms debut film opposite Saba Qamar

Zahid Ahmed has mostly impressed viewers with his unconventional roles and brilliant performances on television, including drama serials Besharam, Daldal, Visaal and the most recently concluded Ishq Zahe Naseeb.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Zahid Ahmed has mostly impressed viewers with his unconventional roles and brilliant performances on television, including drama serials Besharam, Daldal, Visaal and the most recently concluded Ishq Zahe Naseeb.

In the latter he characterised Sameer-Sameera, a person with Dissociative Identity Disorder while one can catch him in ongoing drama serial Mein Na Janoo in which he essays the role of a blind man, Nain.Finally making his film debut, Zahid is all set to star in an upcoming film opposite Saba Qamar; the two have worked together in Besharam, amongst other projects, and share good chemistry.Confirming the news in an exclusive conversation with Instep, Zahid shared, "It's a light hearted comedy perfect for family entertainment.

Saba and my characters have a similar chemistry as seen before in Besharam but are much more fun and enjoyable; worthy of cinema. I am very excited for my official debut on the silver screen and couldn't be happier about it being with Saba."Earlier on, Zahid was supposed to be making his big screen debut with Sohail Javed's film Sorry - A love Story, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Aamina Sheikh.Written by Mohsin Ali and directed by Saqib Khan, this untitled film will be produced by Hassan Zia and Jamil Baig.

Watch this space for more exclusive details on the film.