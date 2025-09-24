Pakistan Team Gears Up For SAFF U-17 C'ship Semis
Muhammad Rameez Published September 24, 2025 | 10:26 PM
The Pakistan U-17 football team is intensifying its preparations for the semifinals of the SAFF U-17 Championship 2025 in Sri Lanka
Pakistan team also held training sessions on Wednesday ahead of their semifinal against Bangladesh.
According to details, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final match on Thursday (tomorrow) at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.
The second semi-final will feature India taking on Nepal.
