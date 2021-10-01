UrduPoint.com

Abdullah, Wahid, Haris Bat Balochistan To Resounding Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:02 PM

Abdullah, Wahid, Haris bat Balochistan to resounding victory

ATF Southern Punjab suffered their fifth successive defeat as Balochistan stayed in hunt for a semi-final place in the 13th match of the National T20 2021-22 played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday evening

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :ATF Southern Punjab suffered their fifth successive defeat as Balochistan stayed in hunt for a semi-final place in the 13th match of the National T20 2021-22 played at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday evening.

Set a 175-run target, Balochistan coasted home in 18.4 overs for the loss of two wickets only. Openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (player-of-the-match) and Abdullah Shafique added 84 runs. Abdullah's 44 included five fours and one six. The right-hander faced 28 balls.

Abdul Wahid posted the second T20 half-century of his young career, the right-hander had scored a fifty against the same side in their earlier clash that Balochistan had won by seven wickets.

Abdul Wahid's 50 came off 42 balls and the right-hander hit seven exquisite fours before he was dismissed lbw by Aamer Yamin.

Haris Sohail remained undefeated on 47 off 35 balls. The left-hander hit six fours in his innings. He finished the match in the company of Sohail Akhtar who remained not out on 16. The two added 41 runs for the unfinished third-wicket stand.

Aamer and Umar Khan took a wicket apiece for Southern Punjab. This was Balochistan's second victory in the tournament.

Earlier, Balochistan won the toss and opted to bowl. Southern Punjab lost their first three wickets with only 28 runs on the board.

Sohaib Maqsood who handed over the captaincy reins to Aamer top-scored for his side with 54 off 34 balls (six fours, two sixes). Sohaib added 71 runs for the fourth-wicket with Hassan Khan. This was Sohaib's second successive fifty plus score in the tournament.

Hassan, who scored 28 off 22 (three sixes) fell to Umaid Asif who dismissed Sohaib in the same over. Southern Punjab lost their third wicket for the addition of a mere four runs as Azam Khan (2) was dismissed lbw by Haris Sohail.

Aamer scored a quickfire 25 off 12 balls while Khushdil Shah contributed 25 off 22 while tail-enders Umar (12) and Naseem Shah (11) not out helped Southern Punjab reach 174 for nine.

Junaid Khan took three wickets for 29 runs while Umaid who also took two catches in the field including a splendid diving effort to dismiss Aamer, took three for 30 runs.

Scores in Brief: Balochistan beat ATF Southern Punjab by eight wickets.

ATF Southern Punjab174-9, 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 54, Hassan Khan 28, Aamer Yamin 25, Khushdil Shah 25; Junaid Khan 3-29, Umaid Asif 3-30) Balochistan 176-2, 18.4 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 50, Haris Sohail 47 not out, Abdullah Shafique 44; Aamer Yamin 1-28) Player of the match: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai Saturday's matches:Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa -3:00pmGFS Sindh vs Home City Central Punjab -7:30pm

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket T20 Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company Young Rawalpindi Same Junaid Khan Sohaib Maqsood Haris Sohail Aamer Yamin

Recent Stories

RCCI new President vows to resolve trader's key is ..

RCCI new President vows to resolve trader's key issues

11 seconds ago
 Austin, India Chief of Defense Staff Discuss 'Enha ..

Austin, India Chief of Defense Staff Discuss 'Enhanced Cooperation' - Pentagon

13 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes 24 tri ..

Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes 24 tribunals to hear cases related t ..

4 minutes ago
 Inclusion of stakeholders imperative to resolve ch ..

Inclusion of stakeholders imperative to resolve challenges faced by erstwhile FA ..

4 minutes ago
 Matriculation, intermediate exams results to be an ..

Matriculation, intermediate exams results to be announced after cabinet approval ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSC ..

Chief Minister KP inaugurates hockey turf at AWKSCC

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.