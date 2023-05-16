Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz announces monthly stipend for 20 hockey players

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced to give monthly stipend to 20 hockey players who demonstrated excellent performance in recently organised Ramazan Sports Series Hockey Championship.

He made this announcement while talking to the media at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

He said that Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had announced giving scholarships to the best players of the Ramazan Sports Series Hockey Championship.

Revealing details of monthly stipend, Wahab Riaz said that the talented hockey players will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 for one year from next month. "We are giving scholarships to those players who do not have a job. In this regard a committee was formed to select the players on merit for the scholarships," he added.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports informed that the said committee has selected 20 Names after evaluating their performance and job status etc. "The scholarship of a player will be cancelled if it is revealed that the player has a job or sufficient source of income. The players' stipends will also be increased in future".

He said that definitely, it is a major programme and it has been taken for the first time in the history of the province. "We have taken this initiative so that our talented players can concentrate on hockey fully.

Through these scholarships, we can enhance the interest of our players in hockey".

Wahab Riaz further informed, "We are going to launch a program for the welfare of players according to which the Punjab Sports Department will bear the sports expenses of around 300 athletes for utlising different sports facilities in their respective cities of the province. We are also taking steps to provide free medical facilities to 300 athletes".

He said that a Calendar of sports events of the province is being formulated according to which a big sports event will be organized after every two months to unearth new sports talent.

Following 20 players have been selected for monthly stipend:Muneeb (GK) Lahore, Awais (GK) Sargodha, Rana Sohail (Midfielder) Lahore, Ghazanfar (Midfielder) Lahore, Abdul Mannan (Midfielder) Lahore, Sami Ullah (Defender) Lahore, Hamza (Defender) Gujranwala, Saad Shafiq (Defender) Sahiwal, Umer Gujjar (Striker) Sahiwal, Khalil Ahmad (Midfielder) Sahiwal, Sikander Ali Zakir (Striker) Rawalpindi, Ahmmad (Striker) Multan, Arsal (Midfielder) Multan, Shamoon (Defender) Multan, Zohaib (Defender) DG Khan, Ali Raza (Midfielder) DG Khan, M Abdullah (Defender) Faisalabad, Ali Raza (Midfielder) Faisalabad, Rana Shoaib (Defender) Sargodha and M Siraj (Midfielder) Sargodha.