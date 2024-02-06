AFCON Semi-final With Nigeria Will Be Tough - South Africa Legends
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Neil Tovey and Mark Williams, key figures when South Africa won their lone Africa Cup of Nations title, believe defeating 2024 semi-finals opponents Nigeria will be "tough".
Bafana Bafana (The Boys) and the Super Eagles meet in the central Ivory Coast city of Bouake on Wednesday with a place in the February 11 final on the line.
Nigeria are favourites for several reasons, including a perfect past record against South Africa in the competition with three victories.
The west Africans won a 2000 semi-final in Nigeria 2-0, a 2004 group match in Tunisia 4-0 and a 2019 quarter-final in Egypt 2-1 through a late goal from current captain William Troost-Ekong.
But South Africa, whose starting line-up includes nine locals, one player based in Egypt and another with a Portuguese second division club, are not without hope, insist Tovey and Williams.
Central defender Tovey captained the 1996 title-winning team and forward Williams came off the bench to score twice within two minutes and sink Tunisia 2-0 in the final in Johannesburg.
Victory for Bafana came one year after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup and South Africans basked in the sporting successes two years after the collapse of apartheid.
"It is going to be very tough against Nigeria -- a final before the final," Tovey told AFP in a telephone interview from the South African port city of Durban.
"We have suffered many defeats against them, starting with a four-goal mauling in a 1994 World Cup qualifier. More recently, however, the tide has begun to turn.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Australia take just 6.5 overs to destroy woeful West Indies in 3rd ODI2 hours ago
-
Second century for Williamson as New Zealand extend lead past 5003 hours ago
-
Australia take just 6.5 overs to destroy woeful West Indies in 3rd ODI3 hours ago
-
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily16 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team20 hours ago
-
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid20 hours ago
-
Sanaullah of Mardan win Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Race20 hours ago
-
Use of drugs by athletes harmful for their health: Shahid Islam22 hours ago
-
Arsenal have learned from title flop as they chase redemption, says Arteta20 hours ago
-
'Ruthless' Arsenal back in title race: Arteta20 hours ago
-
Mexico City's Azteca Stadium to host opening match of 2026 World Cup: FIFA2 days ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update2 days ago