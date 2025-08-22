Pakistan’s Firasat, Ejaz Win Bodybuilding Golds In Thailand
August 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Firasat Ali and Ejaz Ahmed secured two gold medals at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2025 in Thailand, defeating strong opponents from India, Afghanistan and other countries.
Firasat Ali, who once worked as a bicycle puncture repairman in Multan, claimed the top position in the 75kg junior category by outclassing India’s Bashan Dutt, Hoai Bam Riki and Feroz, along with Afghan contestant Baitullah Zadran.
In the masters category, Ejaz Ahmed delivered another impressive performance by overcoming athletes from Vietnam, China, Malaysia, India and Mongolia to earn Pakistan its second gold medal in the event.
Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary General Sohail Anwar in a statement, hailed the achievement, saying both athletes had raised the national flag high in Thailand. “By clinching two gold medals, they have made the country proud, and we are confident that our players will continue to excel at international level,” he said.
