Open Menu

Pakistan’s Firasat, Ejaz Win Bodybuilding Golds In Thailand

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan’s Firasat, Ejaz win bodybuilding golds in Thailand

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Firasat Ali and Ejaz Ahmed secured two gold medals at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2025 in Thailand, defeating strong opponents from India, Afghanistan and other countries.

Firasat Ali, who once worked as a bicycle puncture repairman in Multan, claimed the top position in the 75kg junior category by outclassing India’s Bashan Dutt, Hoai Bam Riki and Feroz, along with Afghan contestant Baitullah Zadran.

In the masters category, Ejaz Ahmed delivered another impressive performance by overcoming athletes from Vietnam, China, Malaysia, India and Mongolia to earn Pakistan its second gold medal in the event.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary General Sohail Anwar in a statement, hailed the achievement, saying both athletes had raised the national flag high in Thailand. “By clinching two gold medals, they have made the country proud, and we are confident that our players will continue to excel at international level,” he said.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

14 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

29 minutes ago
 Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

1 hour ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

1 hour ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 hours ago
 Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghize ..

Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged

2 hours ago
 Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s ..

Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited th ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..

3 hours ago
 Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meet ..

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..

3 hours ago
 Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports