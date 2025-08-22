Yasir Sultan bags bronze medal in Asian Throwing Championships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s javelin thrower Yasir Sultan, representing the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, brought pride to the nation by winning the bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw final of the 2025 Asian Throwing Championships held in Mokpo, Korea.

In a thrilling contest, Yasir secured third place with his season’s best throw of 77.43 meters. The gold medal went to Pathirage of Sri Lanka with a brilliant throw of 82.05m, while Naganuma of Japan claimed the silver medal with 78.60m, said a press release.

Among other finalists, Zhu of China finished fourth with 76.32m, followed by Iwao of Japan at 75.

63m in fifth place. Gafner of Kazakhstan achieved a personal best of 75.62m to secure sixth place, while Ogura of Japan took seventh with 74.39m, and Wang of China finished eighth with 73.49m.

Chairman South Asian Athletics Federation and Vice President Asian Athletics, Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, hailed Yasir’s achievement as historic, saying, "Pakistan now proudly has two world-class javelin throwers shining on the international stage. The Athletics Federation of Pakistan must collaborate with the Pakistan sports board to provide foreign training opportunities for talented athletes like Yasir Sultan."