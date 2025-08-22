Open Menu

Faisal Gymkhana, Malir Gymkhana Storm Into Final Of Zone-IV T20 Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Faisal Gymkhana and Malir Gymkhana booked their spots in the final of the Y.J. sports Zone-IV T20 Inter-Club cricket Tournament after thrilling wins at the RLCA Gulberg Ground.

The day belonged to the batters, with Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor smashing a blistering 154 off just 62 balls, laced with 18 fours and 10 sixes. Daniyal Ahsan struck 122 from 55 balls with 11 boundaries and 8 sixes, while Lal Kumar hammered 134 off 66 balls, including 15 fours and 8 sixes.

In the morning session, Faisal Gymkhana edged past Sindh Rana Cricket Club by just two runs. Batting first, Faisal Gymkhana posted 175/9 in 20 overs with Muhammad Afzal (44), Fayyaz Hussain (36), and Arsalan Farzand (33) leading the way.

Atif grabbed 3/33 for Sindh Rana CC.

Chasing 176, Sindh Rana CC fell agonisingly short, finishing at 173/7. Atif (54), Hafeezullah (43), and Kamran Khan (32) fought hard, but Afzal’s 2/12 sealed the win. Afzal was named Man of the Match.

In the afternoon, Malir Gymkhana overpowered Azeempura Gymkhana by 57 runs. Riding on Manzoor’s explosive 154 and Daniyal Ahsan’s 122, Malir Gymkhana piled up a massive 291/3 in 20 overs.

Despite a valiant 134 from Lal Kumar and 75 by Waleed Ahmed, Azeempura Gymkhana could only manage 234/5 in reply. M. Hadi and Rao Abdul Raheem took two wickets each. Khurram Manzoor was awarded Man of the Match by Zone-IV Vice President S.M. Asim.

