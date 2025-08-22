Faisal Gymkhana, Malir Gymkhana Storm Into Final Of Zone-IV T20 Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Faisal Gymkhana and Malir Gymkhana booked their spots in the final of the Y.J. sports Zone-IV T20 Inter-Club cricket Tournament after thrilling wins at the RLCA Gulberg Ground.
The day belonged to the batters, with Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor smashing a blistering 154 off just 62 balls, laced with 18 fours and 10 sixes. Daniyal Ahsan struck 122 from 55 balls with 11 boundaries and 8 sixes, while Lal Kumar hammered 134 off 66 balls, including 15 fours and 8 sixes.
In the morning session, Faisal Gymkhana edged past Sindh Rana Cricket Club by just two runs. Batting first, Faisal Gymkhana posted 175/9 in 20 overs with Muhammad Afzal (44), Fayyaz Hussain (36), and Arsalan Farzand (33) leading the way.
Atif grabbed 3/33 for Sindh Rana CC.
Chasing 176, Sindh Rana CC fell agonisingly short, finishing at 173/7. Atif (54), Hafeezullah (43), and Kamran Khan (32) fought hard, but Afzal’s 2/12 sealed the win. Afzal was named Man of the Match.
In the afternoon, Malir Gymkhana overpowered Azeempura Gymkhana by 57 runs. Riding on Manzoor’s explosive 154 and Daniyal Ahsan’s 122, Malir Gymkhana piled up a massive 291/3 in 20 overs.
Despite a valiant 134 from Lal Kumar and 75 by Waleed Ahmed, Azeempura Gymkhana could only manage 234/5 in reply. M. Hadi and Rao Abdul Raheem took two wickets each. Khurram Manzoor was awarded Man of the Match by Zone-IV Vice President S.M. Asim.
Recent Stories
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged
Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
More Stories From Sports
-
Yasir Sultan bags bronze medal in Asian Throwing Championships1 minute ago
-
Sindh basketball trials for National Youth Games Today1 minute ago
-
Faisal Gymkhana, Malir Gymkhana storm into final of Zone-IV T20 tournament1 minute ago
-
Multan’s puncture repairer Firasat Ali wins bodybuilding gold in Thailand21 minutes ago
-
Lahore Qalandars Open Talent Hunt Cricket trials to be from Sept, 22 hours ago
-
Weightlifting trials held for National Youth Games in Mirpurkhas17 hours ago
-
9-year old rising star Adayan Gul wins U-11 Sonu Junior Squash title22 hours ago
-
Pakistan team named for FIP Jr World Cup 202523 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but compulsion1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s Haroon General selected for UCI race in Europe2 days ago
-
Shaheens secure 3rd win in Top End T20 Series2 days ago
-
National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers2 days ago