Chief Minister KP To Open Inter-Madrasa, Special Games On April 30
Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur will formally inaugurate the third Inter-Madrasa Games and Games for the Person with Different Abilities here at Hayatabad sports Complex on April 30, 2024.
A total of 800 players will participate in the games and the official inauguration will be made by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Khan told media men here. Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch, Director Account Shah Faisal were also present.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Madrasas and Games for Person with Different Abilities to be organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start on April 30.
He said, 400 madrasa students from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara and Swat regions would participated in cricket, volleyball and football, while 400 Persons with Different Abilities would participate in Boche, wheelchair cricket, standing cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, basketball.
A total prize money of Rs 1 million has been fixed for the Games to be awarded. Director Sports Operations Azizullah and Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch said that on the special instructions of the adviser of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan Games would be organized in befitting manners.
These games are being organized for which Additional Director General Sports Rashida Ghaznavi has been appointed as the Organizing Secretary, Zawar Noor for Person with Different Abilities, Zardad Bulbul for Games for Special Person would be facilitated.
Habibullah for Blind Cricket, Parvez Khan for Madrasa Cricket, Faisal Javed for football and Wasifullah for volleyball have been appointed as organizers. They said that various events will be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, cricket matches will be held at Islamia College Ground and board Ground, Persons with different abilities including Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired and Low-Status Persons would also be organized.
The purpose of the games is to provide positive entertainment and opportunities for students and for persons with Different Abilities to express their talents so that they too can progress. In response to a question, they said that organizing the games will bring out players with the best skills for the provincial and national teams.
APP/ijz/1520
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Sports
-
IOC Refugees Olympic Team to be announced on May 21 hour ago
-
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket3 hours ago
-
Norman sees Adelaide success as blueprint for all LIV Golf events3 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi reconstitutes women’s selection committee4 hours ago
-
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performance5 hours ago
-
Paris holds its breath for Olympic swimming events in murky Seine7 hours ago
-
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag17 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update17 hours ago
-
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid17 hours ago
-
Watford hire Cleverley as permanent boss18 hours ago
-
Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament18 hours ago
-
No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam18 hours ago