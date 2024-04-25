Chief Minister KP to open Inter-Madrasa, Special Games on April 30

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur will formally inaugurate the third Inter-Madrasa Games and Games for the Person with Different Abilities here at Hayatabad sports Complex on April 30, 2024.

A total of 800 players will participate in the games and the official inauguration will be made by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Khan told media men here. Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch, Director Account Shah Faisal were also present.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Madrasas and Games for Person with Different Abilities to be organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start on April 30.

He said, 400 madrasa students from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara and Swat regions would participated in cricket, volleyball and football, while 400 Persons with Different Abilities would participate in Boche, wheelchair cricket, standing cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, basketball.

A total prize money of Rs 1 million has been fixed for the Games to be awarded. Director Sports Operations Azizullah and Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch said that on the special instructions of the adviser of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan Games would be organized in befitting manners.

These games are being organized for which Additional Director General Sports Rashida Ghaznavi has been appointed as the Organizing Secretary, Zawar Noor for Person with Different Abilities, Zardad Bulbul for Games for Special Person would be facilitated.

Habibullah for Blind Cricket, Parvez Khan for Madrasa Cricket, Faisal Javed for football and Wasifullah for volleyball have been appointed as organizers. They said that various events will be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, cricket matches will be held at Islamia College Ground and board Ground, Persons with different abilities including Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired and Low-Status Persons would also be organized.

The purpose of the games is to provide positive entertainment and opportunities for students and for persons with Different Abilities to express their talents so that they too can progress. In response to a question, they said that organizing the games will bring out players with the best skills for the provincial and national teams.

