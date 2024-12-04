Gaddafi Stadium Up-gradation Work Nears Completion
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 04, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday conducted a thorough visit of the up-gradation work at the Gaddafi stadium, reviewed the progress and expressed satisfaction on the high-quality of work and expedited efforts
The redevelopment of Gaddafi Stadium has gained significant momentum, with 80 per cent of construction work completed in just 53 days, says a PCB handout.
The main building's grey structure has achieved 100 per cent completion, while the pavilion building stands at 90 per cent completion. Work on enclosures is 75 per cent complete, with structural development for seating and trench work entering its final stages.
During his visit, the Chairman PCB inspected various ongoing activities, including the newly constructed uppermost seating structures, praising the enhanced view of the ground.
He also visited the pavilion floors to observe the progress and directed the installation of aesthetically pleasing grills on both sides of the trench.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi stated, “The redevelopment of Gaddafi Stadium began on 10 October, and Alhamdulillah, tremendous progress has been made in just 53 days with top-notch quality. The entire team is working tirelessly, day and night, to meet the project deadline. We are confident of completing the stadium well ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”
He further added, “The new Gaddafi Stadium is being built to state-of-the-art, international standards, with a seating capacity of approximately 34,000 spectators. This iconic facility will reflect our commitment to delivering a world-class venue for cricket fans.”
