Ghazanfar dominates in 2nd round of Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club exhibited great skill and temperament as he scored 70 (2-under par) to finish at the top in the second round of the FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Saturday.

Ghazanfar's total score of first two rounds stands at 142 (2-under par). He was followed by Lahore Garrison Golf Club's Mohammad Saqib, whose second round gross score was 73.

Saqib, who along with Mohammad Asif, Haroon Rashid and Mohammad Waqar occupied the top slot at the end of the first round on Friday slipped one place down at the end of the second round with a total score of 174 (1-under par). Margalla Greens Golf Club's Syed Bilal Hussain Shah played under par as his two rounds' total score is 144.

According to I N Khokhar, honorary secretary Federal Golf Association, 50 golfers took part in the first two rounds. He said in the third round initially 40 golfers were supposed to feature but due to a tie now there will be 44 contestants. "We had decided that in the final round only 40 golfers will be vying no matter whether we receive 100 or more than those entries. But due to a tie at 40 now there will be 44 competitors. They all will be eligible for prize money as per their standing in the event," added Khokhar, who is also the tournament director.

The Championship carries a total prize purse of one million rupees.