UrduPoint.com

Ghazanfar Dominates In 2nd Round Of Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Ghazanfar dominates in 2nd round of Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship

Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club exhibited great skill and temperament as he scored 70 (2-under par) to finish at the top in the second round of the FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club exhibited great skill and temperament as he scored 70 (2-under par) to finish at the top in the second round of the FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Saturday.

Ghazanfar's total score of first two rounds stands at 142 (2-under par). He was followed by Lahore Garrison Golf Club's Mohammad Saqib, whose second round gross score was 73.

Saqib, who along with Mohammad Asif, Haroon Rashid and Mohammad Waqar occupied the top slot at the end of the first round on Friday slipped one place down at the end of the second round with a total score of 174 (1-under par). Margalla Greens Golf Club's Syed Bilal Hussain Shah played under par as his two rounds' total score is 144.

According to I N Khokhar, honorary secretary Federal Golf Association, 50 golfers took part in the first two rounds. He said in the third round initially 40 golfers were supposed to feature but due to a tie now there will be 44 contestants. "We had decided that in the final round only 40 golfers will be vying no matter whether we receive 100 or more than those entries. But due to a tie at 40 now there will be 44 competitors. They all will be eligible for prize money as per their standing in the event," added Khokhar, who is also the tournament director.

The Championship carries a total prize purse of one million rupees.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Rashid Garden City Money Event All Top Million

Recent Stories

Power generation at Tarbela Dam increases after ri ..

Power generation at Tarbela Dam increases after rise of mercury

52 seconds ago
 Shaza Fatima Khawaja assumes charge of Special Ass ..

Shaza Fatima Khawaja assumes charge of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Yo ..

54 seconds ago
 Exam cheating material confiscated at Parachinar

Exam cheating material confiscated at Parachinar

57 seconds ago
 No religious case to be registered against PTI wit ..

No religious case to be registered against PTI without proofs: IHC

58 seconds ago
 PTI to hold public meeting at VIP Cricket Ground S ..

PTI to hold public meeting at VIP Cricket Ground Sialkot

25 minutes ago
 Alhamra organises Spanish flamenco

Alhamra organises Spanish flamenco

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.