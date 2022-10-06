Girls hockey trials of Swat Region under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt begins

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) ::The two-day Girls hockey trials under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Project started at Makhan Bagh Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

A total of 139 girls of Malakand Region turned up for the trials wherein the selection committee headed by former international hockey player Zia Ur Rehman Banori, Waqas Ahmad, and President Swat Hockey Association Malik Wadan, Deputy Director Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SSBWU) Mariyyah Samin have thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing them.

There were six female players who had their online registration and the rest had their on the spot registration wherein they went through different sessions and the selection committee thoroughly witnessed their performances during the trials.

Shah Ezzat Bibi, Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), who is also President Women Youth Wing District Swat, Shagufta Khan, Leader of the PML (N), Engr. Arif Rawan, Coordinator Youth Program for KP graced the occasion as guest.

Coordinator for HEC former international athlete and DG Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam, Deputy Director Sports SBBWU Mariyyah Samin Jan, Director Distance System education Dr. Noorzada were also present.

In light of the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University under the supervision of Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam and Special Assistant Shaza Fatima initiated trials in 10 female Games with the collaboration and support of the HEC all across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Arif Rawan said KP has been divided in four different zones including Swat, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, and Bannu wherein both boys and girls trials would be organized which help in searching new talent from all across the country including KP.

He said in the first phase, a total of 25 players each for all regions would be short-listed for the camp, following with the League event and in the final phase a bunch of 25 players would be selected for the one month international training in each Games.

In her brief chat with the media men, Ezzat Bibi said that in the light of PM instructions, steps were being taken to promote sports across the country. She appreciated the Higher Education Commission and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University for facilitating girls for the trials in different games including hockey.

She said that for the promotion of national game hockey, such steps are key for regaining the lost glory again but without hard work of the players and extending them modern day facilities we could not rank among top teams of the world.