Golf: Players Championship scores

Scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted):

268 - Scottie Scheffler 67-69-68-64

269 - Brian Harman 72-65-64-68, Xander Schauffele 65-69-65-70, Wyndham Clark 65-65-70-69

272 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69-68-69

273 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-69-68-67, Kim Si-Woo (KOR) 70-71-68-64

274 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 67-73-67-67

275 - Maverick McNealy 67-68-68-72, Sahith Theegala 70-67-67-71

276 - Joel Dahmen 74-67-67-68, Taylor Montgomery 68-70-68-70

277 - Nate Lashley 68-70-67-72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-70-68-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-68-73-68

278 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-70-70-70, Sam Ryder 70-69-70-69, Doug Ghim 71-70-66-71

279 - Harris English 69-69-75-66, Kurt Kitayama 70-71-71-67, Adam Schenk 71-71-66-71, Dylan Wu 69-74-69-67, Alexander Norén (SWE) 71-70-70-68, Shane Lowry (IRL) 71-70-72-66, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-73-69-72