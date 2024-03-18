Golf: Players Championship scores

Open Menu

Scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted)

268 - Scottie Scheffler 67-69-68-64

269 - Brian Harman 72-65-64-68, Xander Schauffele 65-69-65-70, Wyndham Clark 65-65-70-69

272 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69-68-69

273 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-69-68-67, Kim Si-Woo (KOR) 70-71-68-64

274 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 67-73-67-67

275 - Maverick McNealy 67-68-68-72, Sahith Theegala 70-67-67-71

276 - Joel Dahmen 74-67-67-68, Taylor Montgomery 68-70-68-70

277 - Nate Lashley 68-70-67-72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-70-68-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-68-73-68

278 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-70-70-70, Sam Ryder 70-69-70-69, Doug Ghim 71-70-66-71

279 - Harris English 69-69-75-66, Kurt Kitayama 70-71-71-67, Adam Schenk 71-71-66-71, Dylan Wu 69-74-69-67, Alexander Norén (SWE) 71-70-70-68, Shane Lowry (IRL) 71-70-72-66, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-73-69-72

