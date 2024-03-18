Golf: Players Championship Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published March 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted)
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (par 72, USA unless noted):
268 - Scottie Scheffler 67-69-68-64
269 - Brian Harman 72-65-64-68, Xander Schauffele 65-69-65-70, Wyndham Clark 65-65-70-69
272 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69-68-69
273 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-69-68-67, Kim Si-Woo (KOR) 70-71-68-64
274 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 67-73-67-67
275 - Maverick McNealy 67-68-68-72, Sahith Theegala 70-67-67-71
276 - Joel Dahmen 74-67-67-68, Taylor Montgomery 68-70-68-70
277 - Nate Lashley 68-70-67-72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-70-68-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-68-73-68
278 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-70-70-70, Sam Ryder 70-69-70-69, Doug Ghim 71-70-66-71
279 - Harris English 69-69-75-66, Kurt Kitayama 70-71-71-67, Adam Schenk 71-71-66-71, Dylan Wu 69-74-69-67, Alexander Norén (SWE) 71-70-70-68, Shane Lowry (IRL) 71-70-72-66, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-73-69-72
Recent Stories
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads
FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties
Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants
US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday
Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service
More Stories From Sports
-
Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules51 seconds ago
-
Pak footballers training camp kicks off1 hour ago
-
PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Darvish says Ohtani showdown in Seoul is nothing personal4 hours ago
-
Bangladesh call up uncapped pace bowler Rana for Sri Lanka Test5 hours ago
-
National Women Power lifting C’ship in May6 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win7 hours ago
-
Balbirnie fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today10 hours ago
-
The pain and money behind the Afghan game of buzkashi10 hours ago
-
Giannis-less Bucks stun the Suns behind Lillard's big effort5 hours ago