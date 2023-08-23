Hamza Grab Bronze In World Taekwondo Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Hamza Saeed has bagged a bronze medal in the World Taekwondo Octagon (Octagon) Diamond Games 2023 at Chuncheon, Korea.
According to details, Hamza Saeed defeated Mohammad Ashraf of Afghanistan by 2-1 in the quarter-final of the event.
Meanwhile, Ryong Woo Li of Korea won 2-0 against Hamza Saeed in the semifinal of the event.
Pakistan's Aqdasullah Qadeer and Naila also won bronze medals in Poomsae Event of World Taekwondo Beach Championship G-2.